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Person dies after medical rescue on the Manitou Incline

KRDO
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Published 2:27 PM

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a person has died after reporting breathing problems while on the Manitou Incline.

At 9:30 Saturday morning, the City of Manitou Springs announced the incline would be closed for several hours while first responders attended to a medical emergency.

Just before noon, the sheriff's office shared more details about the type of emergency. The agency said in a post on social media,

"The Manitou Springs Incline has reopened following a medical response and rescue for an individual experiencing breathing problems.

Sadly, the individual succumbed to their illness and has been pronounced deceased."

The incline has since reopened. The victim has not been identified.

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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