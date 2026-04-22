‘Buc-ee’s EPCO LLC’ buys land, water rights in El Paso County

El Paso County, Colo. (KRDO) -- County records show a plot of land in northern El Paso County was purchased in early April. The land is located where a proposed Buc-ee's Travel Center was planned to be developed.

The LLC, which purchased the property, is "Buc-ees EPCO LLC" and has the same registered address as Bucee's Ltd. Headquarters.

The parcel in question has been the source of controversy for over two years. Monument Ridge West LLC, which initially owned the land, worked with Buc-ees to try to annex the property into the Town of Palmer Lake.

That annexation would have come with major infrastructure improvements for the town and nearly $1 million per year in sales tax revenue.

In February, after months of public backlash, community concerns, a lawsuit and turnover in the Town of Palmer Lake, Buc-ees withdrew their annexation.

A consultant at the time told KRDO13 that they appreciated everything the town staff had gone through to give the project a fair shot. However, it was "clear that the current makeup of the Board of Trustees is not conducive to moving forward."

The transfer of property to "Buc-ee's EPCO LLC" grants the company access to all water rights on the property and prevents a neighboring parcel from being used for competitive businesses such as convenience stores, gas stations, barbecue restaurants and car washes.

KRDO13 reached out to El Paso County, who reiterated that Buc-ee's still has not submitted any applications for development. The County has set up a website to address questions about the parcel.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.