Buc-ee’s to hold feedback meeting with Palmer Lake residents over new proposed location

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) - Buc-ee's is eyeing a location in El Paso County, and on Tuesday night residents will get a chance to learn more.

The convenience store giant is known as a roadside attraction with locations across the country. Their Luling, Texas location is the largest convenience store in the world, according to the company.

A meeting will be held by Buc-ee's to share their vision for the proposed new location and allow community members to voice their concerns. The public meeting is set for Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Palmer Lake Elementary School.

"This is the kind of thing that will sustain this community for the next 75 years," shared Mark Waller, Founder and CEO of Waller Consulting, in a previous interview with KRDO13.

Buc-ee's says the land they're considering as a location is between I-25 and Beacon Lite Road, alongside County Line Road.

However, not everyone is enthusiastic about the project. A change.org petition has gained traction, garnering more than 2,000 signatures to stop the development.

Tuesday night's meeting is hosted by the company to share its vision.

Still, the property will need to be annexed before the project moves forward. That decision will come from the Palmer Lake Board of Trustees. They have a hearing on Dec. 12.