Proposed Buc-ee’s plan to be released for the town of Palmer Lake

Palmer Lake, Colo. (KRDO) - A summary of the annexation agreement for the proposed Buc-ee's in Palmer Lake is expected to be released tonight.

KRDO13 will update this article once we know more, with a live report at 10 p.m. to follow.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.