Proposed Buc-ee’s plan to be released for the town of Palmer Lake

By
Published 5:23 PM

Palmer Lake, Colo. (KRDO) - A summary of the annexation agreement for the proposed Buc-ee's in Palmer Lake is expected to be released tonight.

KRDO13 will update this article once we know more, with a live report at 10 p.m. to follow.

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

