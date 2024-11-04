Buc-ee’s is eyeing a new location in Southern Colorado

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) - A new Buc-ee's could soon be headed to the Palmer Lake area.

According to Mayor Glant Havenar, a developer is eyeing an area off County Line Road and I-25.

Buc-ee's is known around the nation as a prime stop for gas, food, and souvenirs. Properties are typically expansive, with the Luling, Texas location holding the record as the largest convenience store in the world.

The Board of Trustees has scheduled a hearing on Dec. 12 in reference to the property's annexation, which will determine if the owner is able to move forward.

"At this stage, we cannot comment on the project, whether we believe it meets eligibility, or share any thoughts or opinions on its viability and merits," said Mayor Havenar.

Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting on Dec. 12 to ask questions, and make comments.

Tune into KRDO13 at 4 and 5 p.m. with more.