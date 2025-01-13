Integrity Matters files lawsuit against town of Palmer Lake regarding proposed Buc-ees Travel Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Integrity Matters, a local non-profit organization, has filed a lawsuit in the 4th Judicial District Court of El Paso County to "challenge the Town of Palmer Lake's controversial decision to approve the eligibility for annexation of a property intended for a proposed Buc-ee's travel Center."

According to Integrity Matters, the lawsuit seeks to reverse Resolution 60-2024, passed by the Palmer Lake Board of Trustees, citing violations of Colorado state law and the United States Constitution:

Failure to comply with the Colorado Municipal Annexation Act of 1965 , specifically regarding contiguity requirements and the annexation of only half of a roadway.

, specifically regarding contiguity requirements and the annexation of only half of a roadway. Violations of the Colorado Open Meetings Law , undermining public participation and transparency.

, undermining public participation and transparency. Infringement of Constitutional rights, including suppression of free speech and retaliatory actions by Palmer Lake elected officials.

Westside Watch and TriLakes Preservation Incorporated are also in support of the lawsuit according to Integrity Matters.

“This lawsuit seeks to ensure government accountability compliance with the Rule of Law to protect the rights of local residents and property owners. The actions taken by the Town of Palmer Lake in this annexation eligibility process were arbitrary, lacked transparency, and ignored critical statutory and constitutional safeguards.” Katherine Gayle, Chief Legal Counsel for Integrity Matters

Officials with Integrity Matters say that key concerns raised in the lawsuit include the failure to update Palmer Lake's "Three-Mile Plan," improper handling of public roadway annexation requirements, and the prioritization of private interests over community well-being. The suit also highlights issues of preferential access and "chilling of free speech" during public hearings.

The decision to approve the annexation came after a 4-1 vote at a fiery meeting between residents of Palmer Lake and board members.