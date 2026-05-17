Tracking an active Sunday Funday

Today will be the last day of above normal temperatures before we have cooler temperatures in our forecast. We will have highs in the 70s to 80s along the Front Range, 80s to 90s in the Eastern Plains, and 70s in the High Country.

There is a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. We do have a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm for portions of the I-25 corridor, Colorado Springs is included, with a couple to a few strong to severe thunderstorms possible for portions of the Eastern Plains and Northeast Colorado. Our main concerns will be wind and hail. We could see gust up to 60 mph with pea size hail possible. Stronger winds and larger hail possible for portions of the Eastern Plains.

We have a Red Flag Warning in affect for Southern portions of the I-25 corridor, the High Country, and Eastern Plains from 10AM to 9PM due to dry and breezy conditions with gust up to 40MPH. Make sure you are not by any open flames because a fire can start and spread quickly.

We will dry out by tonight with lows in the 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado.

Highs Monday will fall due to a cold front. The Eastern Plains will have highs in the 70s to 80s, 50s to 60s along the Front Range and High Country. There is a chance for isolated rain showers and snow showers for the High Country starting in the late morning and lasting through the afternoon.

Tuesday we will continue have the cool temperatures. Late Tuesday into Wednesday there is chance for rain showers in the lower elevations and snow showers for the higher elevations, we will dry out by mid morning hours Wednesday.

Cool temperatures continue for Wednesday with another round of active weather possible in the afternoon to evening time.

We will continue with the 50s to 60s for the second half of the work week with rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening.

Highs will increase into the 70s to 80s by the weekend, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible.