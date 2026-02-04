Buc-ee’s withdraws application from Palmer Lake

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A consultant with Buc-ee's confirms the company has withdrawn its annexation application from the town of Palmer Lake.

The popular gas station giant hoped to build off I-25 and County Line Road. The property would have been annexed into Palmer Lake.

A company consultant says they are currently exploring other options; they say a goal is still to have a Buc-ee's built in the region, and it's not the end of the project.

The company consultant said that they appreciate everything the town staff has gone through to give the project a fair shot, though they say it's clear that the current makeup of the Board of Trustees is not conducive to moving forward.

A spokesperson with the town of Palmer Lake shared the following comment:

"Monument Ridge West LLC has withdrawn its annexation application from the Town of Palmer Lake. The Town followed the established state annexation process, including public notice and opportunities for community input. Residents are encouraged to stay informed by attending public meetings."

The decision comes after a long saga between residents, town council members, and the business. Several elected officials have stepped down throughout the heated process.

Some residents raised concerns about water supply, pollution, impacts on local wildlife, and an increase in traffic that they claim could overwhelm the rural area. One of the project's largest opponents was the group Integrity Matters, which filed a now-rejected lawsuit in an attempt to stop the annexation, alleging the town broke annexation rules and open-meetings laws.

Meanwhile, a report conducted by Economic Planning & Systems Inc. said the Buc-ee's would generate a significant annual sales tax increase for Palmer Lake. The study estimated $955,087 more tax revenue for the town in 2027 if the project came to completion.

While the proposal faced mixed reactions in Palmer Lake, officials of other Colorado cities announced interest in being home to the gas station. The Mayor of Lamar, for example, penned a letter urging Buc-ee's to head his way.

Last year, it was decided that the annexation proposal would head to a special election for voters to decide on. With the application withdrawn, there will be no need for this question on the ballot.

