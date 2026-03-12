Skip to Content
Colorado Springs U.S. Army Veteran receives new roof

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A U.S. Army Veteran received a new roof today, March 12, from Priority Roofing, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor.

Veteran Jerry Phillips told KRDO13 that he "feels blessed" for the help in replacing his roof.

According to officials, this was made possible through the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, which is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them

