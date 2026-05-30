School history: Pueblo County defeats Falcon 9-4 for the program’s first state title

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It was the match-up we were all hoping for. A dogpile, a gatorade shower and hoisting a trophy tied it all in a bow for the Hornets who won their first ever state championship in baseball.

Pueblo County and Falcon had been knocking on the door of a state title for years now. The Hornets were runner-ups in 2024 and Falcon had been in the state tournament the past three years. The two were destined to meet.

Falcon had to play in the consolation bracket on Friday after losing the previous weekend to the Hornets.

Blake Swift was tremendous on the mound for the three games he pitched this tournamnet including only allowing three runs in six and a third of the championship.

"We knew the hardest ones to get were the last 21 outs, we just kept going how we were doing. I gave my team all I had and they finished it out for me," Swift said.

Head Coach Matt Eades is a proud Pueblo County alum and has been with the program for the last 14 seasons.

I'm just blessed to coach these guys coach," Eades said said after the game. "You got 20 guys in there that never quit believing in each other. They have had this as a goal the whole way. It didn't matter what kind of adversity they saw, they knew at the end of the day, they were going to be champions."

The barrages of offense came primarily in the second inning with three runs and the sixth inning with five runs that helped spearhead a sizable lead into the seventh.

Fonzie Maes is one of 13 seniors that has helped this team come full circle from their 2024 runner-up finish.

"It means everything," Maes smiled. "I mean, all the hard work, all, all dedication we put in. This means a lot. It's everything I dreamed of."