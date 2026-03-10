Skip to Content
Pikes Peak rangers offering affordable snowshoe tours for the first time

Elizabeth Baker / U.S. Air Force
CASCADE, Colo. (KRDO) - For the first time, Pikes Peak Rangers are offering guided snowshoe tours all season long to encourage guests to explore America's Mountain for only $10 extra on top of the park entrance fee.

The 3-hour tours are only $20, or $10 for children.Guests can explore the rest of the mountain after the tour (assuming you still have the energy!). The Tour includes snowshoes, poles and a ranger to guide you safely along your trek.

The typical retail cost to rent snowshoes for a day is $15 to $20. Commercial guided tours cost much, much more.

Rangers said they hope this new program will encourage more residents and tourists to experience Pikes Peak in a whole new way. The tour is beginner-friendly. Children are welcome, and they have kids snowshoes available.

The guided tours are every Saturday. Participants meet at the Pikes Peak Gateway to pick up snowshoes and poles before driving up to mile marker 11.5, around 10,600 feet up.

Every Saturday this month is currently sold out, but rangers have not posted their April tours. When those dates are posted, you can buy tickets here. Rangers said this is a program they are excited to continue for Winters to come.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

