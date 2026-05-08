Skip to Content
News

Tracking gorgeous Friday & weekend!

what to expect
KRDO
By
Published 6:04 AM

TODAY: Afternoon highs warm a few more degrees to the low to the low 70s in Colorado Springs, mid-70s in Pueblo and some high 70s across the Plains. We stay mostly dry again with just a few showers possible this evening mainly along and east of I-25.

WEEKEND: We stay warm and mostly dry through Saturday with a few more afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Saturday could be a bit breezy before a drop in temps Sunday.

EXTENDED: We warm up well above average - we could hit the 90s in some areas by Tuesday next week!

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.