Pueblo County sheriff criticizes plea deal after man who prompted multi-county chase gets probation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A man accused of stealing a truck, leading police on a multi-county chase across southern Colorado, and firing shots at law enforcement before finally being apprehended has reached a plea deal – one that Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero is calling deeply disappointing.

According to a statement released by Lucero, Michael J. Trujillo pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of vehicular eluding and was sentenced to 18 months of probation for the incident on Thursday.

The charge stems back to Nov. 4, 2025, when Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says a pickup truck was reported stolen from a parking lot in Monument. Investigators say Trujillo drove the stolen truck south on I-25, where a CSP aircraft tracked the vehicle as it traveled into Pueblo County.

Troopers attempted to stop the car using a grapple device, but when it was deployed, Trujillo began firing shots out the window at State Patrol.

Trujillo continued driving before going off the road into a field, where he fired additional gunshots at law enforcement. An officer with the Monument Police Department returned fire, firing at least one round and striking him.

Trujillo was flown by helicopter to a hospital and survived. Authorities said no deputies, troopers, or officers were injured.

In a statement on Thursday, Pueblo County Sheriff Davis Lucero said the situation put both the public and multiple law enforcement agencies at risk.

"His actions not only endangered the public, and innocent motorists in his path, but also Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies, Colorado State Troopers, Pueblo Police and Monument police officers who responded to assist with stopping this suspect," Lucero said.

Despite the shots were fired during the pursuit, Trujillo ultimately pleaded guilty only to vehicular eluding. As part of a plea deal, he was sentenced to 18 months probation.

Lucero argues the sentencing raises serious concerns about how crimes are being handled locally.

“The plea and sentencing in this case raise real concerns about how serious crimes of this magnitude are being addressed in Pueblo,” Lucero wrote in part. “It is disheartening to our deputies, state troopers and officers, the victims and the community to see that crimes that pose a significant danger are pled down to lesser crimes and criminals are being given sentences of probation."

Read Sheriff Lucero's full statement below:

