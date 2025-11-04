Suspect leads law enforcement on chase from Monument to Pueblo Co.; Shoots out of vehicle

Colorado State Patrol held a press conference on this incident. We will update this article with the video once it's finished uploading.

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: Colorado State Patrol (CSP) tells KRDO13 troopers got reports of a stolen pickup truck in the Monument area. They could not say if the truck was stolen in Monument.

CSP says they tracked the car with their aircraft unit as it traveled south toward Pueblo. Troopers pursued the car that exited off the highway at Purcell Blvd., going west. Troopers say they tried to stop the suspect car by deploying a grapple. But when they deployed the grapple, troopers say the suspect began firing shots at CSP, so they backed off.

CSP says the suspect turned left onto Fairbanks Avenue, and troopers continued the pursuit. Troopers say it ended in a field going off the road, where troopers report hearing more shots fired from the suspect car. That is when they say a Monument police officer fired at least one round at the suspect, striking them. Law enforcement on scene attempted to render care, and the suspect was transported by a flight for life to an area hospital. Officials say no deputies, troopers or other officers were injured in this incident. We asked if the Monument police officer followed the suspect vehicle all the way to Pueblo West, and officials said they could not answer as it's part of the ongoing investigation.

Officials say the suspect was the only person in the vehicle. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is now the lead investigating agency. Lake Pueblo State Park Rangers also assisted on scene, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

Law enforcement closed down Purcell Blvd. from Fairbanks Ave. to the highway while agencies search for any potential evidence amid the ongoing investigation. PCSO also noted the Purcell Blvd southbound highway exit is closed as well. They say they are hoping to reopen the roads within a few hours, but they did not have a concrete estimate on timing.

INITIAL REPORTING: Colorado State Patrol (CSP) confirms that a suspect led law enforcement on a chase across Southern Colorado, from Monument to Pueblo County.

According to CSP, the pursuit started near Mile Marker 139 on I-25 in El Paso County, and continued over 30 miles to Mile Marker 108, near Walker Ranch.

CSP says that aircraft, the marshal's office, and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office are all involved. Troopers say the chase ended in a field, but before that happened, they allege the suspect shot out of a moving vehicle.

Details are extremely limited at this time, as this is a breaking news situation. This article will be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.