Two juveniles arrested after attempted vehicle break-ins in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Two juveniles were arrested Saturday after police say they were caught attempting to break into vehicles in a Colorado Springs neighborhood.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers with the Sand Creek Division were dispatched around the 400 block of Kitfield View for a reported theft in progress.

Call information indicated two males were attempting to enter vehicles in the area and may have pointed a gun toward a security camera belonging to the reporting party.

When officers arrived, the suspects ran from the scene toward a densely wooded creek bed, prompting officers to set up a containment perimeter around the area.

Police requested assistance from the Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC), which deployed a drone to help track the suspects. Authorities say the drone quickly located the two individuals as they ran through the creek and jumped over property fences.

During the search, the drone also captured one of the suspects throwing away a black backpack.

With help from the drone’s tracking, officers were able to locate and arrest both suspects.

Police later recovered the backpack and found a firearm inside that had been reported stolen from a vehicle two days earlier.

Both suspects are juveniles and are facing felony-level charges, according to police.