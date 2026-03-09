Bullet shot through home narrowly misses 13-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A family has their guard up after a bullet went through their kitchen window, right past a thirteen-year-old's head. The family is thankful she is alive, but worried about how it could have happened in the first place, in a neighborhood they thought was safe.

It happened on March 2 in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood just southeast of the Colorado Springs airport.

Zania Mewborn was home alone doing chores in the kitchen when a bullet whizzed by, narrowly missing her.

"I had my headphones in and I was home alone. I didn't realize that there were gunshots at first. Once I heard the glass break, I saw the bullet hole, and then I heard the gunshots. And so I called my mom," says Zania Mewborn.

But her mom was at basketball practice with her little brother and didn't see her calls, so Zania hid.

"I went upstairs to her closet and gunshots were still going off," says Zania.

Once mom learned what was going on, she rushed back to her daughter. She was thankful to see her safe, but still on alert.

"I open the garage door and we all kind of ran on the stairs since there's like a thick wall right there. And we were just sitting there," says the teen. And the family stayed there until the police showed up.

There's a lot of open space behind their home, and Zania's mother says there is a gun range close by and people often have shooting practice, but these shots, were too close for comfort.

We reached out to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, which says it's an open investigation; no arrests have been made.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.