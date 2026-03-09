Pueblo Police department arrests three at ‘nuisance home’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested three at a home the department calls a "nuisance" due to its effects on the surrounding community, with ongoing illicit narcotic activity.

According to police, around 9 a.m. on March 6, their Special Investigations Division used a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Spruce Street. Police say this address is a known concern for law enforcement due to ongoing illicit narcotic activity that has resulted in many calls for service from the community.

PPD says 16 individuals were found in the residence during the operation. However, the "primary individual of interest" was identified as 58-year-old Diedre Lobato, who was booked on three outstanding warrants.

Law enforcement confirms Lobato has a bond of $105,00 for the following:

Contempt of court x2, which includes possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance - Fentanyl

Fugitive of justice - possession of a controlled substance

Two others were also arrested, 31-year-old Andrea Sandoval and 22-year-old Anjenaya Vigil.

Police say Vigil had a warrant for failure to appear, including aggravated motor vehicle theft, with a $5,000 bond, while Sandoval faced a no-bond warrant for theft. Three additional individuals were found to have municipal warrants and were released on personal recognizance bonds, says police.

