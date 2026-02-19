Hanme Clark found guilty on all counts in triple-homicide

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A jury has found Hanme Clark guilty of killing three people in Custer County before going on the run, leading to a multi-state manhunt in November 2023.

Hanme Clark was found guilty on all of the following charges according to law enforcement:

Three counts of 1st degree murder

Attempted murder

Assault with serious bodily injury

Menacing with a firearm

Hanme Clark is said to have shot and killed Rob Geers, Beth Geers, and James Daulton and injured Patty Daulton at a rural location in Custer County.

The shooting prompted a shelter-in-place for the area around Rocky Ridge Road in Westcliffe, where authorities say two of the victims, Rob Geers and Beth Wade, lived. The Custer County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) previously reported that the murders were likely tied to a land dispute that had been ongoing for years.

CCSO said Clark fled the scene just before or moments after deputies arrived, slipping through the heavy police presence in the area and prompting a multi-state manhunt.

Clark was on the run for a day with his girlfriend, Nancy Rae Medina-Kochi, before they were both located and arrested in New Mexico. In January 2024, he was extradited back to Colorado.

According to CCSO, the defense has requested that Clark's sentencing be on Feb. 20.

