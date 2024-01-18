Skip to Content
Custer County triple-murder suspect extradited to Pueblo County Jail

PCSO
Published 10:09 AM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Custer County Sheriff's Office announced that the man suspected of a triple murder from Nov. 20, 2023, has been extradited from New Mexico to the Pueblo County Jail.

The suspect, Hanme Kim Clark, was transported on Jan. 17, 2024.

Clark is accused of killing Rob Geers, Beth Geers, and James Daulton and shooting Patty Daulton at a rural location in Custer County.

After the incident, Clark was on the run until being taken into custody in New Mexico.

Clark faces 3 Counts of 1st Degree Murder, 1 Count of attempted 1st Degree Murder, 1 Count of 1st Degree Assault with a deadly weapon, and 1 Count of Attempted 1st Degree Assault with a deadly weapon.

The advisement and bond hearing for Clark will be held Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 12:30 in Custer County District Court.

Emily Arseneau

