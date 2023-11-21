Victims in Custer County shooting identified, manhunt underway for suspect

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Custer County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has announced that the Custer County Coroner has identified the victims of a shooting that occurred on Nov. 20.

The Custer County Coroner identified the victims as Rob Geers, Beth Wade, and James Daulton. The fourth victim, Patty Daulton, is being treated at a trauma center for her injuries.

The CCSO says that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Hanme K. Clark, who is still at large. State and Federal agencies are assisting with the search. The vehicle associated with the suspect is a white Ram 1500 pickup with a topper, license plate number BHLK 27.

If you have information about Hanme Clark’s possible location, please call 911.