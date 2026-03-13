Skip to Content
Tracking high winds & fire danger before Sunday moisture

TODAY: A Red Flag Warning is in place over Colorado Springs as well as a majority of southeastern Colorado until 8 pm. Temperatures will be back into the 70s. Expect 15-30 MPH winds through the afternoon and evening.

EXTENDED: Fire danger again Saturday with warm temps and gustier winds. Some 60 MPH gusts will be back in SoCo. Sunday brings some much-needed moisture and cooler temps back around average in the 50s. If anything, we'll see very light snow accumulations in the Colorado Springs area. We warm back up to the 60s and 70s early next week, with a midweek heat wave bringing low 80's to Colorado Springs by Thursday!

