Pueblo Police still searching for woman suspected in mace attack of elderly man

Published 7:58 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The cuts have become scars, the burning bear-mace sensation is gone, but the person responsible still runs free.

The Pueblo Police Department says they know who did it, but haven't been able to make an arrest.

Stephanie Sanchez-Garza is wanted on 2nd Degree Assault of an at-risk person and Aggravated Robbery of an at-risk person.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team.

