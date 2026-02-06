After kennel fire, Rocky Mountain Roosters owner raises money for firefighters

CALHAN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A pillar in the local hunting community is showing us what it means to be Absolutely Colorado.

Just past midnight on Jan. 29, the Hideaway Kennels in Calhan caught fire, burning to the ground, causing the loss of one dog and another to be badly burned.

The kennel trains bird dogs for Rocky Mountain Roosters, a private pheasant-hunting preserve that has been in operation since 1985.

There is now a GoFundMe account set up, but not for what you might think.

The owner of Rocky Mountain Roosters isn't raising money for the business; instead, he's raising funds for the volunteer firefighters who helped fight the fire that night, including departments in Calhan, Simla, Elbert and Peyton.

He says their heroism enabled 30 other dogs to escape safely that night, and he wants to see their hard work rewarded.

To donate, click here.

