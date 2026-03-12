Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued March 12 at 8:40PM MDT until March 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 225.

* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

National Weather Service

