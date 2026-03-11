Skip to Content
Community comes together to clean downtown Colorado Springs

By
today at 2:27 PM
Published 2:26 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -The warm, sunny weather early this week provided the perfect opportunity for community members to gather and clean up a section of downtown Colorado Springs. 

Residents gathered to take part in Richard's Rubbish Roundup, to help pick up garbage and other debris at the I-25 and Tejon Street underpass.

According to the group, having a clean underpass helps to provide a safe environment for drivers and pedestrians while also having a positive environmental impact. 

Former four-term City Council Member Richard Skorman founded Richard's Rubbish Roundup, a local non-profit, to address the growing litter problem in the Pikes Peak Region.

Learn more about the non-profit here.

Abby Smith

