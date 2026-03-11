Skip to Content
Airbnb makes generous donation to Care and Share Food Bank

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Care and Share Food Bank received a generous donation from Airbnb on March 11 to help those facing food insecurity across southern Colorado.

Airbnb donated $50,000 from its community fund, which is a program designed to help local communities, according to the company.

"This place is my home, and the people here are some of the best in the world. We are facing unprecedented times, and our neighbors need our help. I believe the best way to support is giving back to the organizations making a real difference on the ground right here," says Jason Lyman, an Airbnb host.

Care and Share reports that over children received food through their programs in the past year, including through school pantries, mobile markets, and its newly launched Children Nutrition Initiatives Pilot program.

