Rampart high school celebrates life of classmate during ‘Bald 4 Bucks’ cancer fundraiser

today at 6:08 AM
Published 5:59 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - All across Rampart High School, students and teachers continue to feel the presence of Senior Cora Fogle. The book she wrote, the friends she made, and the t-shirt she designed just eight days before she died from Leukemia.

Fogle is Rampart's 2026 "Bald 4 Bucks Hero Child." Every year, students and staff raise tens of thousands of dollars to support cancer research, culminating in a massive pep rally where dozens shave their heads in solidarity with those who don't have a choice.

Despite her diagnosis, Fogle was active in the Rampart community. Perhaps her strongest reputation was in her creative writing. She was a published author at 14, and her poetry book is still available on Amazon.

She loved dinosaurs almost as much as she loved writing. And the color teal.

While fighting for her life, Cora still dedicated strength to the Bald 4 Bucks cause. She designed the t-shirts and the color scheme. She made an appearance at a Bald 4 Bucks meeting, despite her demanding treatment. The final product couldn't be more "Cora." Teal mixed with orange for blood cancer awareness, with dinosaur balloons everywhere, and her dinosaur design centered proudly on the orange and teal tie-dye Bald 4 Bucks t-shirt.

Rampart has raised about $35,000 of its $50,000 goal. You can find their donation page here.

Before today's 10 a.m. pep rally, where participants will cover the gym floor in hair, two students will shave their heads live on Thursday morning, exclusively on Good Morning Colorado.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

