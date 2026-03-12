Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued March 12 at 8:40PM MDT until March 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 234, 235, 236 and 237.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

National Weather Service

