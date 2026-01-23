Palmer Lake Mayor warns of legal risk after board terminates town attorney

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Mayor of Palmer Lake is warning the community of "significant and unnecessary legal risk" after the town's board decided to terminate the town's attorney on Jan. 22.

Mayor Dennis Stern says the removal of legal counsel puts the community and town staff at risk during a "period when experienced guidance is essential." The Mayor goes on to say in a public statement that the decision reflects a "broader and troubling trend" of the town's local government experiencing multiple resignations in recent months.

The now-former town attorney, Scott Krob, announced his resignation at a Board of Trustees meeting on Dec. 11; however, he stated he would continue to provide legal representation to the town until a new town attorney was selected.

At this time, it does not appear that the town has chosen a new town attorney to fill the position, but the board has decided to move forward in the process by terminating Krob.

When asked for comment on his termination, Krob replied, "It has been an interesting and challenging time to represent the Town of Palmer Lake, and I wish the Town nothing but the best going forward."

Resignations have not been uncommon in Palmer Lake, with trustee and mayor pro tem Amy Huston resigning in October and Mayor Glant Havenar resigning back in June.

Along with Trustee Michael Boyett, who cited that his cardiologist advised him to leave politics, and Trustee Tim Caves, who said he is "called to serve where knowledge is respected...and truth is not twisted."

Below is the full statement released by Mayor Dennis Stern regarding the termination of the town attorney:

The decision made by the Board last night to terminate the Town Attorney is deeply concerning.

This action is ill advised and places the Town of Palmer Lake at significant and unnecessary legal risk. The abrupt removal of legal counsel undermines continuity and exposes the Town during a period when experienced guidance is essential. It also places town staff in an untenable position, requiring them to carry out their responsibilities without the legal support necessary to do so responsibly and lawfully. This decision reflects a broader and troubling trend. Palmer Lake has experienced multiple resignations in recent months, resulting in the loss of institutional knowledge and professional expertise. That pattern should concern anyone who cares about the stability and effectiveness of local government. A functioning municipality depends on professionalism, continuity, and respect for the roles that protect its legal and operational integrity. Leadership requires more than criticism. It takes no character to point out the frailties of others. It does, however, take character to govern with humility, restraint, and forgiveness, particularly in moments of disagreement. Decisions of this magnitude must be guided by what best serves the Town and protects its long term interests, not by division or impulse. Members of the community are strongly encouraged to watch last night’s Board meeting livestream in its entirety. Transparency matters, and residents deserve to see firsthand how decisions affecting the Town are being made. The focus must remain on responsible governance, organizational stability, and the long term well being of Palmer Lake.

