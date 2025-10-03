Palmer Lake residents to vote on Buc-ee’s annexation after board approves election

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) – The debate over whether a Buc-ee’s travel center should be built in Palmer Lake is officially headed to voters.

In a board meeting Thursday night, the Palmer Lake Board of Trustees voted 4–3 to send the controversial annexation proposal to a special election, rather than making the decision themselves.

The move means that residents will ultimately decide whether Buc-ee’s can expand into the town.

During the meeting, trustees revealed they'd received a letter earlier in the week from a Buc-ee’s attorney, in support of a public vote – a factor that likely impacted last night's narrow vote.

The Buc-ee’s proposal has been in limbo for months. The town's Planning Commission has already declined to recommend the flagpole annexation, proposed near I-25 and County Line Road. During a Sept. 3 meeting, commissioners cited concerns over water supply, traffic and lighting.

Earlier this fall, Palmer Lake voters approved a new law requiring voter approval for all annexations, effectively giving citizens the final say over proposals like this one.

The special election is expected to be held sometime early next year.

