Another step in the Buc-ee’s process: Palmer Lake Trustees raise questions about new impact studies

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) – On Monday morning, Palmer Lake Trustees and residents filled the community building to hear presentations about the potential fiscal, traffic and water impact of the proposed Buc-ee's location in Palmer Lake.

After the presentations, community members and local leaders raised questions.

Financially, the report, conducted by Economic Planning & Systems Inc., says the Buc-ee's would generate a significant annual sales tax increase. Specifically, the study estimates $955,087 more tax revenue for the town in 2027.

It's not all green for Palmer Lake. The study says upgrades for the police and fire departments, along with roads and water, would need to be made to accommodate the gas station chain. The study estimates a 23.7% increase in town spending from $4.23 million in 2025 to $5.23 million in 2027.

In a study on the impact to the town's water usage, GMS Inc. made several recommendations for the town to consider in providing water to the proposed Buc-ee's. The study recommends a new water treatment plant, well and distribution system.

In total, the cost estimate for these new developments is $10,422,600. That figure breaks down to $5.6 million for the water line extension and $4.7 million for the additional well and treatment center.

At this stage, who is paying for what isn't official.

Some residents who live near the proposed Buc-ees, but not in Palmer Lake, came into the meeting with concerns about the water aspect of the project, beyond the immediate solution to provide water for the Buc-ees project.

Roy Martinez said he has real concerns about the long-term water sustainability for Palmer Lake. He tells KRDO13 he didn't feel those long-term questions were addressed.

"Not whatsoever. They tried to address my question, with the long-term sustainability of the basin, the groundwater basin, their water resources, but I did not feel they gave me an answer," Martinez said.

Trustee Tim Caves did respond to Martinez's question during the workshop. He said the revenue from the Buc-ees could be used to invest in a future sustainable water project.

"We're the ones being long-sighted in hoping that financially this is a good and sound thing for our future of water," Caves said during the meeting.

For traffic, the third-party study recommended two areas for improvement:

County Line Rd (east of Beacon Lite Rd): Minor Arterial to Principal Arterial

Beacon Lite Rd (north of south site access): Local Rd to Minor Arterial

However, Stolfus & Associates, Inc. said I-25 would see very little impact from the addition of the gas station. They anticipate 533 weekday AM peak hour trips, 661 weekday PM peak hour trips, 967 weekend midday peak hour trips, and 10,947 weekday daily trips. Only 25% will be site trips, and the rest will just be passing by.

Of those trips, very few will be coming from the town of Palmer Lake – the study estimates that 97% will come from I-25 drivers.

One attendee asked about traffic noise; however, that was outside the scope of this particular traffic study.

Several attendees told KRDO13 after the meeting they still had big questions about the project that had gone unanswered.

You can read all the studies yourself here.

