CSPD releases photos of suspect who allegedly beat elderly man with tire iron

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released photos of a suspect who they believe committed an alleged burglary; the suspect reportedly beat an elderly man with a tire iron. The department hopes that releasing these photos to the community might turn up new leads.

Police say the incident happened back in December of 2024. KRDO13 spoke with the reported victim, who said that he had heard glass breaking and came to find a burglar in his kitchen, where he was then attacked.

"The two of us kind of met, and he just started hitting me on top of the head," Neal Davis told KRDO13 back in 2024.

Davis said he had to get multiple stitches as a result of the incident.

CSPD says the suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 6 foot tall, 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing a beanie hat, green/gray shirt, and black pants. If you have seen or know of this suspect, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.