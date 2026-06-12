Suspect arrested for allegedly shooting at Cimarron Hills apartment

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has arrested a 21-year-old for allegedly brandishing a weapon and firing at least one round near the 5990 block of Prosperity Point in the Cimarron Hills area.

According to EPSO, they responded to a disturbance around 10:50 p.m. on June 4 at the Solace Apartments after two people reported hearing loud noises and gunshots. The reporting parties allegedly told EPSO that they believed two males and one female were involved.

Law enforcement says they identified the suspect as 21-year-old Joseph Brown Francis, who was at the property to collect his belongings. EPSO says Francis then became angry and allegedly began throwing rocks at one victims vehicles.

The victim told EPSO that they tried to calm the situation, but Francis brandished his weapon and fired at least one shot into the area, then left the scene in his vehicle.

Deputies say while they were collecting evidence, Francis returned to the scene and was taken into custody. EPSO says a firearm was found inside his vehicle.

Francis was charged with the following, according to EPSO:

Harassment

Felony menacing

Reckless endangerment

Law enforcement confirms that he has since been released on a $3,000 bond.

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