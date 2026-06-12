Man accused of kidnapping and holding woman hostage sentenced to 26 years

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man who was accused of carjacking a woman in Aurora and holding her hostage has been sentenced to 26 years in prison, according to the Pueblo County District Attorney's Office (DA).

The DA says 29-year-old Shane McSwane entered a guilty plea to charges of kidnapping and attempted aggravated robbery. McSwane will be required to serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole, according to officials.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Man allegedly kidnaps woman and holds her hostage in multi-county Colorado crime spree

In May of 2025, the DA details that the victim of the kidnapping, Grace Dotson, witnessed a car crash and stopped to call 911. McSwane, who was involved in the crash, forced his way into Dotson's vehicle and kidnapped her, according to the DA.

Law enforcement reports that McSwane then held Dotson captive for four hours while driving erratically in multiple directions on I-25. The DA says that McSwane would at times allow Dotson to speak to her family over the phone.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and Huerfano County Deputies stopped the vehicle and rescued Dotson.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.