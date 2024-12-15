Burglar beats elderly man with tire iron, Colorado Springs Police searching for suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a man who broke into a home on Sunday, December 15, 2024, just before 2:30 a.m.

CSPD received a report of a home invasion at a residence in the 700 block of Sahwatch Street.

Officers responded and determined that a suspect had broken into the front window of the residence, armed with a crowbar.

The burglar used a tire iron to get it and beat a man over the head. The elderly couple was watching their 9-year-old granddaughter at the time of the burglary.

A shattered window is all that’s left on the couple’s porch.

"The sound of breaking glass, something tipping over, and a break-in was the last thing I thought about," said, Neal Davis, the man who was attacked by the burglar.

He says he got up to check what it was and that's when he was faced with the suspect in his kitchen.

"The two of us kind of met, and he just started hitting me on top of the head," said Davis.

The two began to fight and he called for his wife.

"I was shocked. Absolutely shocked," recounted Susan Adams.

Davis's wife, Susan Adams, had never imagined the scene she’d walk out to. She described blood all over the floor and on some of their furniture. Adams tried to help Davis only to be hit by the burglar.

"He kicked me twice. He kicked me in the stomach," said Adams.

The suspect and her husband ended up wrestling on the floor.

"I was luckily able to get the tire iron away from him and, and give it to her (Susan) and then she said I'm calling the police. And he got out as soon as he could and went back through the window," said Davis.

Despite multiple stitches and a massive headache, Davis is less focused on his health, rather he hopes police find the man to get him connected to the resources he needs.

"We genuinely hope he's okay and that he gets the help he needs," said Davis, "It could have been so much worse. We're grateful."

The couple says it’s a good reminder to be aware and lock your doors and windows. They also wanted to warn the neighborhood of the break-in.

Davis and Adams also shared the kind efforts of their neighbors to help fix their window in the middle of the night, their family driving out to check on them, and the quick response of local police officers.

CSPD says the suspect and victims did not know one another. The motivation for this burglary is not known at this time, and the suspect is still outstanding.