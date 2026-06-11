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Crime

Man sentenced to life for murder at Colorado prison

Acquired Through MGN Online on 11/27/2024
Freepik via MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 11/27/2024
By
New
Published 12:01 PM

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder for a killing that occurred at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility in 2022, according to the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

According to the DA, White killed Cruz Carbajal was found guilty by a jury of the murder of Cruz Carbajal that happened in March 2022.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Maggie Bischoff and Assistant District Attorney commented, “This was a brutal murder.  We appreciate the jury and their verdict, which represents justice for the Carbajal family.  They finally have closure for this tragic homicide.” 

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Article Topic Follows: Crime

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