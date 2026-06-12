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Severe Thunderstorms over the weekend

krdo
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Updated
today at 3:37 PM
Published 3:31 PM

Today: Red Flag Warnings are over almost all of the southwest. Small showers pop up over the southeast after 4 p.m. A thunderstorm is likely for Baca County during the same timeframe.

Tomorrow: Another warm day is in store for southern Colorado, with temperatures in the 80s for El Paso County. Cloud cover hangs out through the evening with showers popping up across the southern areas. Thunderstorms are possible across Las Animas County.

Sunday: Milder temperatures in the 70s for southern Colorado. Showers begin after 1 p.m. for all areas down I-25. Travel will be difficult with heavy thunderstorms from 2-6 p.m. over the interstate. Heavy rain at times is likely, along with the possibility of hail.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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