As Winter cold hits, Mt. Carmel continues outdoor community food distribution

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Temperatures aren't expected to break 20 degrees Friday afternoon. Instead of packing it in, the Mt. Carmel volunteers are layering up to host the organization's community food distribution.

Mt. Carmel hosts the food distributions twice a month on the second and fourth Fridays. It's open to everyone, not just veterans. The distributions go all-year long. It makes for some stubborn volunteers bearing some pretty severe temperatures in the Winter months.

While Mt. Carmel will rarely reschedule the distributions because of severe weather, it said low temperatures are not an excuse. On Friday at 10 a.m., the wind chill is expected to be single digits. If you need food, you can expect Mt. Carmel to greet you with puffy coats and free meals.

The distribution is at 1125 W. Moreno St. from 10-11 a.m.

The future distribution dates for the next few months are February 13, February 27, March 13 and March 27.