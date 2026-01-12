Barry Morphew, man accused of killing his wife near Salida, enters not guilty plea

CHAFFEE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Barry Morphew, the man accused of killing his wife in a case that captured national attention, entered a not guilty plea in court Monday. The case now heads to trial.

Morphew's wife, Suzanne, disappeared in Salida back on Mother's Day in 2020. She was reported to have gone on a bike ride in Chaffee County and never returned.

A year after her disappearance, her husband, Barry, was arrested and charged with murder-- but the case was dismissed in 2022.

Her body was later found in 2023, and her death was ruled a homicide. Her body being found meant the case had new evidence, and Morphew was charged with murder once again.

Suzanne's death was rulled a “homicide by unspecified means in the setting of butorphanol, azaperone, and medetomidine (BAM) intoxication,"-- three drugs commonly used as animal sedatives. According to his indictment, law enforcement located a locked gun safe in the Morphew residence, which held a tranquilizer rifle. Investigators also discovered packages of darts in the safe and found a needle cap for one of those darts in the Morphews' dryer.

Morphew has maintained his innocence in his wife's death since she disappeared.

