Suspect sought in $15,000 burglary at Manitou Springs jewelry store

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is seeking the community's help in identifying a suspect in a late-night burglary at Lane Mitchell Jewelers on March 4.

Police say the estimated total loss from burglary is $15,000, including both stolen merchandise and damage to the property.

“Fortunately, Lane Mitchell Jewelers follows safety protocols and takes precaution so everything of value goes in a safe at night, so nothing valuable was stolen,” a co-owner of Lane Mitchell Jewelers told police.

MSPD has released images of the suspect along with the vehicle they believe is involved, which can be viewed below.

Courtesy: MSPD

Courtesy: MSPD

Courtesy: MSPD

Police describe the suspect as a white male, about 6’2-6’4 tall, with a thin build. Police believe the vehicle involved is a white or silver hatchback or small SUV.

According to the police, at the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing eyeglasses, black gloves, a black face mask, and a black hoodie-style jacket. Police say based on video footage, he appears to be right-handed.

They also say he was wearing a lighter-colored undershirt and dark-colored, tapered pants with a belt, and that his shoes were possibly brown lace-up ankle boots with a pointed cap toe.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicle, or who has any information related to this incident, is urged to contact Detective Strider at the Manitou Springs Police Department at 719-685-2542 referencing case #2500167.

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