Barry Morphew indicted by grand jury for 2020 murder case of his wife

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Barry Morphew, the Salida man accused of killing his wife, Suzanne, has been indicted, according to the Twelfth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The case has faced a tumultuous journey, with accounts from those involved saying the case was botched due to the actions of Linda Stanley, the prosecutor on the case, who was later disbarred. Morphew's defense said that Stanley's team hid evidence from the defense. Ultimately, the case was dismissed in 2022, though it was known that it could be retried if new evidence came to light.

Her remains were later found and identified in 2023, leaving many to wonder if the break in the case would allow for it to head to court once again to prosecute Morphew.

On May 10, 2020, Morphew supposedly went on a bike ride in Chaffee County and never returned. A neighbor reported her missing, and her bike and helmet were eventually found along the side of the road the day she disappeared.

A year after she disappeared, her husband, Barry was arrested and charged with murder. Investigators believe Suzanne "spy pen" before her disappearance to record Barry's audio and see if he was having an affair. In court, investigators said they don't know if Barry was having an affair, but believe Suzanne was.

During the investigation, authorities found a sheath for a tranquilizer dart in the Morphew's dryer. Years later, when her body was found, the coroner determined Morphew died by “homicide by unspecified means in the setting of butorphanol, azaperone and medetomidine intoxication.” Those three drugs are commonly used as an animal sedative for dogs, cats, pigs, and even elephants.

According to the Twelfth Judicial District Grand Jury, Barry Morphew was taken into custody in Arizona on June 20, 2025. Prosecutors plan to extradite him back to Colorado.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.