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Pueblo Police arrest man for first-degree assault following stabbing incident

Pueblo Police
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Published 4:45 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested a 31-year-old male after receiving a report of a stabbing around 10 p.m. on March 17 near the 1200 block of E. Abriendo Ave.

Police say the suspect was not on scene when they arrived; however, they spoke with the victim, who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, they received witness descriptions of the suspect and later found the alleged suspect, Jeremiah Ferguson, hiding by a tree in the 1300 block of E Abriendo Ave. Law enforcement says Ferguson had a knife as well as blood stains on his hands and arms.

PPD confirms that Ferguson was taken into custody for first-degree assault.

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Abby Smith

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