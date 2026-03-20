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Weather

Tracking more record heat, Saturday scorcher!

what to expect
KRDO
By
Published 3:47 AM

TODAY: We warm EVEN MORE. We're forecasting a high of 86 in Colorado Springs and 88 in Pueblo. Some areas across the Plains will likely see 90s! Fire Weather Warnings are in place across much of Southern Colorado due to the heat combined with extremely dry conditions and occasional gusty winds.

WEEKEND: Saturday brings widespread critical fire danger with gustier winds 20-40 MPH and the hottest temperatures of this heat wave (AKA the hottest temps ever recorded in March by a landslide). We could see temperatures in the high 80s/low 90s in El Paso County. Low 90s are even more likely in Pueblo, with some areas across the Plains seeing mid to high 90s. Please refrain from open burner or even smoking outside; cigarette butts should be discarded indoors. A cold front drops temps back to the 60s and 70s Sunday.

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Julia Donovan

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