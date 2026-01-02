Former Olympic hopeful charged with murdering Uber driver, trial set for April

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - In October, a 27-year-old former Olympic hopeful was charged with murdering her Uber driver. Today in court, KRDO13 learned new details and got a firsthand look at some of the evidence in the case.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arrest made in missing persons case turned homicide investigation near Woodlake Trailhead

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Deputies say El Paso County woman murdered Uber driver and dumped his body in a field

Dawson appeared in court from custody, donning an orange jumpsuit and a knee brace. The brace part of recovery from a broken bone she sustained while jumping out of the Uber vehicle in question back in October.

On the opposite side of the courtroom were more than 15 friends and family members of 38-year-old Jeremy Campbell, most of them in neon green shirts reading 'Justice for Jeremy.'

They were all in court for a preliminary hearing for Dawson, who's been charged with murdering Campbell, stealing some of his possessions and his car.

First on the stand today was a forensic examiner with the coroner's office who testified that Campbell was stabbed 60 times with a large knife, 23 of those stab wounds were in the head and neck area. The cause of death was blood loss from the stab wounds.

Detectives and investigators from the Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office also testified. In this portion of the hearing, they said that in addition to the Nike shoes (one found at the scene, the other at a dumpster at Dawson's apartment), credit/debit cards, and a kitchen knife, they found another piece of evidence tied to the murder not previously reported. In her kitchen trash, they found a pair of working gloves with rubber palms for increased grip, stained with a blood-like substance.

With this evidence, the district attorney argued there was probable cause for Dawson to be charged with 1st degree murder. Painting a picture of Dawson getting into the late-night Uber going nowhere specific with gripped gloves and her largest kitchen knife. A knife, which investigators said matched the brand of the knife block in her kitchen.

However, the defense attorneys argued it was self-defense after Campbell inappropriately touched Dawson during the Uber ride. After that, Dawson fought back, stabbing Campbell, then reporting the incident to Uber support.

The lead Colorado Springs Police Detective testified that when he first interviewed Dawson in the hospital, it was under the guise that she was a potential victim of sexual assault. However, he said that way of thinking changed once he learned Campbell had been stabbed 60 times.

Towards the end of the hearing, the judge had to remind the group of spectators of the proper courtroom decorum. This came after the lead defense attorney heard a member of the audience call him a vulgar name under their breath.

At the end of the day, despite arguments from the defense, the judge found probable cause for Dawson to be charged with 1st degree murder, aggravated robbery and motor vehicle theft.

Dawson's trial is set for April 13 and is slated to last eight days. The judge said she will be held without bond until then.

