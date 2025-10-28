Deputies say El Paso County woman murdered Uber driver and dumped his body in a field

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Arrest records are unveiling new details in the homicide investigation of an Uber driver.

EPSO arrested 27-year-old Khayla Dawson after an Uber driver's body was found in a field near the Woodlake Trailhead. The trailhead is located near Hodgen Road and Eastonville Road.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

According to arrest records, the victim was reported missing by his family in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 27. His family told deputies that he drove for Uber, and it was not like him to disappear.

Deputies were able to ping his phone, which led them to a location near Polaris Junction apartments. There, deputies say they found his car abandoned with a significant amount of blood inside. They later located his cell phone in a stairwell of the apartment, records say.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they were able to obtain information from Uber on his last ride. According to Uber's data, his last customer was Khayla Dawson. Timestamp data said the trip began just before midnight, but was canceled by Dawson more than three hours later.

According to Dawson's recounting of events, she "felt cooped up" and "wanted to get out of the house" and ordered an Uber. Deputies say she initially told detectives that she was going to visit a friend, but changed her statement later, saying she actually wasn't going to visit anyone and just wanted to go for a "joy ride."

Dawson said the Uber driver picked her up from her apartment at Polaris Junction. Deputies say she claimed she fell asleep in the car, and awoke to the Uber driver reaching back to sexually assault her. She says she stabbed him in self-defense, and the driver also had a knife.

According to arrest records, during the struggle, the driver accelerated through a barbed wire fence, ending up in a field. Deputies allege that she dumped his body in the field and drove his car back to her apartment.

During a medical evaluation, Dawson was found to have a broken knee bone, arrest records say.

Deputies went to search her apartment, and said there was a knife missing from a butcher block in her kitchen. A butcher knife matching this description, as well as a folding knife, were located in the field by the driver's body, deputies say. Additionally, EPSO says they found the driver's car key hidden inside a dryer sheet box in her laundry room, and also the driver's wallet inside a lunchbox.

"We're deeply saddened by this devastating loss. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the driver’s family during this incredibly difficult time. We have been in contact with law enforcement and are supporting their investigation in any way we can," a spokesperson for Uber said.

Dawson is charged with 1st Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Motor Vehicle Theft, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

KRDO13 Investigates learned that Dawson is a former athlete with Olympic Dreams. In 2024, she competed at the USA Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, in the shot put. According to the Colorado Chapter of the USATF, she placed 22nd overall with a distance of 16.86m. The top three make the Olympic team.

