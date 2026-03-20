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Published 3:41 PM

TODAY: We warm EVEN MORE. We're forecasting a high of 84-86 in Colorado Springs and 88-90 in Pueblo. Some areas across the Plains will likely see 90s! Relative Humidity area wide is extremely low, around 5 percent. Winds are calm for the eastern plains. However, the high country including Fremont County will likely see isolated 20 mph gusts. The gusts in Fremont County will mainly be 15-18 mph with wind speeds around 8-10 mph.

WEEKEND: Saturday brings widespread critical fire danger with gustier winds 20-40 MPH and the hottest temperatures of this heat wave (AKA the hottest temps ever recorded in March by a landslide). We could see temperatures in the high 80s/low 90s in El Paso County. Low 90s are even more likely in Pueblo, with some areas across the Plains seeing mid to high 90s. Please refrain from open burner or even smoking outside; cigarette butts should be discarded indoors. A cold front drops temps back to the 60s and 70s Sunday. Relative humidity will be extremely low dropping down to 2 percent at times. Sunday brings much more mild temperatures and cool relief. Most areas will be dropping down into the 60s for Sunday with increased cloud cover.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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