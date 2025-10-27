Skip to Content
EPSO investigating homicide near Woodlake Trailhead

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says that its office is investigating a homicide in a field near the Woodlake Trailhead.

The trailhead is located near Hodgen Road and Eastonville Road.

Details are limited at this time, but this article will be updated. EPSO says they plan to hold a media briefing at 1:15 p.m.

Celeste Springer

