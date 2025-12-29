What we know about case against Kimberlee Singler, Colorado mom accused of killing children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Kimberlee Singler is currently in custody after officials say she spent close to two years abroad, leaving the country following the alleged murder of her two children.

Arrest records detail a bitter custody battle over her kids, leading up to their killing. Singler told police that someone had broken into her home, killing 9-year-old Ellie Wentz and 7-year-old Aden Wentz, and injuring her 11-year-old daughter. However, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) did not believe her story.

Just after midnight on Dec. 19, 2023, arrest records say CSPD had received a 911 call from the mother. When they arrived, police say they found the two deceased children lying in the bedroom. Officers say a gun was on the floor outside the bedroom closet. It was covered in blood, and detectives believe the suspect had loaded the weapon after they already had blood on their hands.

One of the deceased children had a slash to their throat, and an autopsy later revealed that both children had been shot, arrest records say.

Officers said they did not observe any signs of forced entry.

According to Singler, she was sleeping on a sofa bed in the living room when an attacker came through the side door of the apartment. Singler said the attack happened around 11 a.m. on Dec. 18.

Singler told police that the suspect grabbed her, and she fainted, losing consciousness. Singler said that when she woke up, she went to the bedroom and found two of her children dead. However, she did not call 911. According to arrest records, Singler claimed she was very weak, so she laid by her injured daughter, getting her water throughout the day. Singler said she was too weak to go searching for her phone until it "randomly started playing music, which alerted her to its location, and she was able to find her phone and call police," according to the arrest affidavit.

In her interview with law enforcement, Singler could not provide a detailed description of the person who she said came into her home, only that it was a dark figure who she believed to be male.

During a search of the apartment, officers said they found ripped-up court documents from a Larimer County court case. Additionally, police said they found two empty boxes of Unisom SleepTabs.

Police interviewed her surviving daughter, who at first affirmed Singler's intruder story. The daughter also said that her mother gave the children medicine that night, which had a "powdery" feel. An autopsy report showed the deceased children had toxic or potentially toxic levels of doxylamine, commonly used as a sleep aid, in their systems.

CSPD says they believe that the gun allegedly used to kill the children was one that Singler kept in her closet, according to arrest records. When asked about this, Singler reportedly told police that someone must have been surveilling her and knew where she kept the gun. She also pointed fingers at another person, whose name was redacted from the court records, saying that they were trying to get her arrested, take the kids from her, and likely sent someone to the home on his behalf.

Her surviving daughter-- now 13 years old, CSPD says-- is likely to play a key part in her mother's trial.

"I know that these acts have deeply impacted our community, and our hearts remain with the now 13-year-old daughter," said Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez earlier this month, after Singler was extradited back to American soil.

The district attorney's office says Singler faces the following charges:

Two counts of first-degree murder (after deliberation with intent)

Two counts of first-degree murder (child victim under 12 years old)

Criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree

First-degree assault

