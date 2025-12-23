WATCH LIVE: Updates on case of Kimberlee Singler, mother accused of killing her children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office is holding a press conference around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 23, with updates on the Kimberlee Singler case.

We plan to livestream this press conference, and will add the stream to this article when it begins.

Kimberlee Singler is a Colorado Springs mother accused of drugging and killing her children in December 2023. Police say two of her children, 9-year-old Ellie Wentz and 7-year-old Aden Wentz, were found dead, and her 11-year-old daughter was injured.

An El Paso County Coroner's Office report shows that both Ellie and Aden died from gunshot wounds to the head, and one of them also had an incised neck wound that contributed to their death. The reports also show that both kids had toxic or potentially toxic levels of doxylamine, commonly used as a sleep aid, in their systems.

After the alleged murder, officials say Singler left town for the United Kingdom, and prosecutors have hoped to extradite her ever since. Earlier this year, a judge in the U.K. ruled in favor of her extradition.

Up to this point, there has been no word from officials on when she may officially return to American soil.

