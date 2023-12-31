Colorado Springs mom wanted for allegedly murdering her kids arrested in United Kingdom

(KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say 35-year-old Kimberlee Singler, the mother charged with allegedly murdering her two children, is now in police custody.

CSPD said Singler was taken into custody without incident Saturday, Dec. 30, in the United Kingdom.

Police say they are continuing their homicide investigation into the deaths of Singler's children, 9-year-old Ellie Wentz and 7-year-old Aden Wentz.

The arrest comes nearly two weeks after CSPD responded to reports of a burglary at a Palomino Ranch Point condo unit.

Police said when officers arrived, they found two of Singler's children dead and Singler and her 11-year-old daughter injured.

Over the course of their investigation, CSPD said they determined a burglary never happened and they developed probable cause to arrest Singler for the murder of her two children.

Though CSPD said Singler was initially cooperative with law enforcement and interviewed more than once with police, she ultimately fled Colorado Springs.

Following search efforts by CSPD and the FBI, Singler was taken into custody in the United Kingdom Dec. 30.

Kevin Wentz, Singler's ex-husband, released this statement through his attorney following the UK arrest: